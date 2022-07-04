Brussels Airlines to scrap a further 527 flights in an effort to reduce pressure of work

In an exclusive interview with VRT News Brussels Airlines’ CEO Peter Gerber said that the airline could not go any further than it now has “Money has to be made during the summer because without money there is no future”.

Mr Gerber says that he understands the grievances expressed by Brussels Airlines' staff and that he is now addressing their concerns.

“We are in an exceptional situation. The industry has shrunk during the past two years and now suddenly in just a couple of months we are back to as good as full capacity. This is challenging and difficult. Not only for our airline, but for the entire sector”

A few weeks ago, the airline scrapped 148 flights, around 1% of the total, from its summer timetable in an effort to reduce pressure of work. The unions were not satisfied with this and asked that additional flights be removed from the schedule. Now Brussels Airlines’ management has heeded their demand and will scrap an additional 527 flights in July and August. 6% of flights will be scrapped in July and 5% during August.

Mr Gerber added that “Together with unions we will also try and find structural solutions for the long term”.

Traditionally the summer season is the busiest season for aviation. It’s during the summer that money needs to be made to compensate for the quieter autumn and winter months. Mr Gerber makes the comparison with the hospitality industry at the coast, where it is very busy during the summer and very much less so during the autumn and winter months.