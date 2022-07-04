Goffin to take on Cameron Norrie in quarter-final clash

It was a tough five-set battle with Goffin hoping to exact revenge for Tiafoe having knocked him out of the French Open earlier this year. The first set set the tone for the whole match. There was little if anything in it. However, Goffin came out on top in the tiebreak.

The second and third sets were pretty much identical. However, this was not good news for Goffin as Tiafoe won both by a hare’s breath.

Goffin could not allow himself anymore gaffs. In the fourth set Goffin was 5-2 ahead at one stage. However, Tiafoe came back, and it was a nail-biting climax to the fourth set.

The final set was evenly balanced. At 5-5 Goffin came back to take the set and the match. He will take on the Britton Cameron Norrie in the quarter finals.