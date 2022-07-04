Hakendover Horse Procession recognised as intangible cultural heritage

Over the years the Horse Procession has evolved from a religious event to a popular cultural event that is enjoyed by young and old. The procession is a focal point of village life and attracts thousands of visitors to Hakendover. The highlight of the procession that takes place each year on Easter Monday comes when the horses galop three times around an alter and pilgrims mount the Tiense Berg.

The Chairman of the committee that organises the procession Johan Dewolfs told VRT News that “We are very pleased with gaining recognised Flemish Cultural Heritage status".

"As an organisation we have been working for many years to reach the position that we are now at. Moreover, this provides great encouragement to continue in a similar vein. The inventory of intangible heritage contains knowledge, customs and practices that are so important we must cherish them to be able to pass them on to future generations”.