Job Bonus for Flemings on low incomes: don’t forget to register your bank details

This will enable the authorities to transfer the money to their accounts. The bank account details can be provided by using “Mijn Burgerprofiel” the Flemish Platform that contains citizen’s personal information and copies of any official documents that they might have received.

The launch of the Flemish Job Bonus was announced last year. It will be paid out for the first time at the end of this year. Anyone that is entitled to receive the Job Bonus will be able to register their bank account details via Mijn Burgerprofiel from today. As the payment will be made via bank transfers it is essential that the relevant authorities have the (potential) recipient’s bank details.

Flemings that earn 1,800 euro or less gross per month will be entitled to a Job Bonus payment of 600 euro/annum. This figure falls as a person’s gross earnings rise. Those that earn 2,500 euro gross/month or more are no longer entitled to the Job Bonus. Around 730,000 Flemings that are in employment are entitled to the Job Bonus.

As well as offering those on low some extra financial support, the idea behind the Job Bonus is to make working for a relatively low wage more financially attractive by widening the gap between what a person would receive in (unemployment) benefit and what they take home after a week’s work.

Those that are entitled to the Job Bonus will be sent a letter telling them how much they will receive. The letter will also tell them what steps they need to take to ensure that they receive the payment and how they can register their bank detail even if they don’t have access to the internet.