Van Aert retains the yellow jersey

Sunday’s third stage was won by the Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen. He overtook Wout van Aert and Peter Sagan at the line taking the stage in a photo finish. Meanwhile, Wout Van Aert extended his overall lead.

Groenewegen got behind record seven-time Tour sprint champion Sagan's wheel when he was battling with Van Aert. He found a gap to squeeze through and nudge his wheel over the line to win the stage for the BikeExchange–Jayco team.

Peter Sagan was angry with Van Aert and muttering angrily and wagging his finger at him after they crossed the line. Sagan was annoyed because he had found himself boxed to the right and close to the barriers. However, there was no contact and Sagan even appeared to lean on Van Aert.

Van Aert picked up a six-second bonus and is now seven seconds ahead of Yves Lampaert and 14 ahead of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar in the standings..

The stage started in Vejle on the Jutland Peninsula and ended in Sonderborg in southern Denmark after 182 kilometres (113 miles) of flat racing. Groenewegen's winning time was 4 hours, 11 minutes, 33 seconds.

Van Aert wore the leader's yellow jersey for the Jumbo–Visma team after taking it for the first time on Saturday.

After a travel day, the riders will tackle five small climbs on the route between the Northern French coastal towns of Dunkerque to Calais on Tuesday.