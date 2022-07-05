Second coronavirus booster jab from September?

Meanwhile, the High Council for Health calls on those that have not yet received a first coronavirus booster jab to get themselves vaccinated. It is particularly important that older people and those with weakened immune systems and certain chronic medial conditions such as diabetes receive a booster jab.

Professor Dirk Ramaekers of the vaccination Taskforce told the paper that "One in seven adults in Flanders still hasn’t received their first booster vaccine and scientifically these people are considered to be unprotected”.

In Wallonia and Brussels the percentage of people that have received a booster jab is lower than in Flanders. In Flanders 85% of adults have been given a booster vaccine. This is 67% in Wallonia and just under half (49%) in Brussels).

The High Council for Health recommends that all high-risk groups be offered a second booster vaccine before the end of September. An interval of three and preferably six months should have elapsed between the first and second booster shots.

However, the timing of any booster vaccination campaign is still up in the air as it remains to be seen whether the coronavirus vaccines that have been adapted to the omicron variant of COVID-19 will have been approved by the European Medicines Agency by September.

"Is they are not approved in time or there are production issues, it is good know that the existing vaccines are still effective, also against the omicron variant”, Dirk Ramaekers said.