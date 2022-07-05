Black box to become mandatory in all new cars

The Vias road safety institute confirmed on Tuesday that by July 2024 a black box will be mandatory in all new cars sold in EU member states, included Belgium.

Most cars are already equipped with a so-called "Event Data Recorder". However, the data it records is rarely requested by the courts. From 6 July EU regulations will change, making it easier for courts to obtain the data contained in a vehicle’s Event Data Recorder in the event of a major accident.

The Event Data Recorder not only registers the speed of the car, but also measures, for example, whether the driver has braked, whether he/she has swerved and whether the vehicle’s airbag has deployed.

Unlike black boxes in planes, the black box in cars does not record what is said inside the vehicle. In principle, insurance companies will not be able to demand access to the data.