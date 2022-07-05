Federal Planning Bureau expects trigger index to be exceeded again in August and December

If the Federal Planning Bureau’s forecast is correct the trigger index will have been exceeded no fewer than 4 times during 2022: in February, in April, in August and in December. The Federal Planning Bureau also forecasts that the trigger index will be exceeded again in March 2023.

If the trigger index is indeed exceeded four times this year it will be the first year since 1982 that this will have been the case. The reason is a level of inflations the likes of which we have not seen since the early 1980’s.

The Federal Planning Bureau forecasts that at the end of 2022 inflation in Belgium will have reached 8.5%. Previously, the Bureau had forecast 8.1% inflation for Belgium in 2022. It has also revised up its forecast for inflation in 2023. The Federal Planning Bureau forecasts that at the end of next year inflation in Belgium will be 4.4%. Previously it had forecast 3.5% inflation for Belgium in 2023.

Not only pensioners, those on benefits and public sector employees see their incomes increase after the trigger index has been exceeded. Those in the private sector too receive index-linked salary increases. The pace at which this is done varies from sector to sector.

In some sectors salaries are increased to follow the index every month, in others employees have to wait until the end of the year before they see their wages increase to match inflation. In addition to monthly salaries other payments made to employees such as holiday pay and so-called “13th month” payments as well as payments made to company pension funds also increase will inflation.