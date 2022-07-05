House shot at in Borsbeek, near Antwerp
In what was the second such incident in the Antwerp area in just two days, a house has been shot at in Borsbeek just outside Antwerp. The Antwerp Judicial Authorities say that bullet holes were found in the façade and the windows of the house. No one was injured in the attack.
Police cordoned off the area around the house to allow detectives to carry out an initial investigation. Forensics officers also attended the scene.
Further investigation will try to ascertain whether the attack on the house was drugs-related as had been the case with many such attacks in the Antwerp area in recent years.