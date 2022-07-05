More than 1,500 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals

During the past week, an average of 119 patients with coronavirus were admitted to hospital each day. This is up 17% on the average number of admissions during the previous week. This figure only includes those admitted to hospital specifically because of the ill-effects of COVID-19.

There are currently 1,526 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, also those that were initially admitted to hospital for other ailments, is up 18% on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 73 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is the same number as a week ago.

During the week from 25 June to 1 July an average of 8 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 67% on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020, 31,952 people with COVID-19 have died here.,