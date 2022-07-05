More than 1,500 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further increases in the number of people testing positive for the virus and in the number of people becoming so ill that they require hospital treatment. There has also been a sharp rise in the number of deaths of people that have the virus.
During the week from 25 June to 1 July an average of 5,518 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is up 44% on the figures for the previous week. During the same period an average of 18,971 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is up 38% on the previous week. Of those tested 30% tested positive for the virus, up 0.9 percentage points on the week before.
Between 25 June and 1 July the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium averaged at 1.11. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of 111 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past week, an average of 119 patients with coronavirus were admitted to hospital each day. This is up 17% on the average number of admissions during the previous week. This figure only includes those admitted to hospital specifically because of the ill-effects of COVID-19.
There are currently 1,526 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, also those that were initially admitted to hospital for other ailments, is up 18% on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 73 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is the same number as a week ago.
During the week from 25 June to 1 July an average of 8 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 67% on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020, 31,952 people with COVID-19 have died here.,