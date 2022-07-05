Record number of electronic payments on the first day of the July sales
The summer sales got under way on Friday with bargains galore to be had at shops on high streets and shopping malls across the country. According to figures from the company that operates the electronic payment system network in Belgium Worldline, the first day of the sales was also a record day for electronic payments.
On Friday 1 July more than 12.8 million electronic transactions were made in Belgium. This is a new record. On Saturday, a further 12.4 million payments were made by either debit or credit cards.
The previous record for the number of electronic payments made in Belgium on any one day was set on 7 May when Worldline recorded 12.2 electronic payments.