3M to pay 571 million in deal with Flemish government: "We take our responsibility seriously"

Zuhal Demir has always underlined that she wanted 3M to pay for the damage done. A big area around the factory will have to be sanitised, among other things.

Local residents, who can no longer eat free-range eggs from their chickens and have to be careful with home-grown vegetables, saw the value of their home drop and will receive a compensation, as will local farmers.

The Flemish government will also get 100 million in compensation. "We had a lot of health and safety tests done in the past", Demir explained.

The minister said the amount is not necessarily a maximum amount: if the real cost (health or sanitation) turns out to be bigger, the amount may still go up.

The deal allows the government to avoid a long judicial battle which could take years, the minister underlined. "It is important that we can start now with the sanitation of people's gardens."