3M to pay 571 million in deal with Flemish government: "We take our responsibility seriously"
The chemical company 3M in Zwijndrecht has promised to pay out 571 million to sanitise the area around its factory, to pay out compensations for local residents and farmers and to cover medical costs. "3M will take its responsibility seriously", says John Banovetz of 3M.
The deal between the Flemish government and 3M was announced during a press conference staged in at the cabinet of the Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist), who was accompanied by John Banovetz of 3M.
The pollution issue emerged during infrastructure works at the nearby Oosterweel project, which will boost mobility in and around Antwerp and its port. The pollution of the soil with chemical substances of the PFAS family (also dubbed 'forever chemicals') triggered the start-up of a special investigation committee in Flemish Parliament.
Watch John Banovetz's statement at the press conference: "We have understood the issues and we take our responsibility seriously":
It is important that we can start the sanitation now
Zuhal Demir has always underlined that she wanted 3M to pay for the damage done. A big area around the factory will have to be sanitised, among other things.
Local residents, who can no longer eat free-range eggs from their chickens and have to be careful with home-grown vegetables, saw the value of their home drop and will receive a compensation, as will local farmers.
The Flemish government will also get 100 million in compensation. "We had a lot of health and safety tests done in the past", Demir explained.
The minister said the amount is not necessarily a maximum amount: if the real cost (health or sanitation) turns out to be bigger, the amount may still go up.
The deal allows the government to avoid a long judicial battle which could take years, the minister underlined. "It is important that we can start now with the sanitation of people's gardens."