Humpback whale that had been spotted off the Belgian coast has passed away
The young humpback whale that could been seen from the coastal resort of Knokke-Heist in June, has been found dead on the northern Dutch island of Vlieland.
Knokke-Heist had an extra attraction early June, when a young humpback whale could be seen off the coast. Humpbacks can grow to 15 metres, but this one was still young, measuring about 7 metres.
Watch the footage taken in Knokke-Heist here:
The animal was seen off the Dutch coast later on, but now the Dutch organisation Stichting SOS Dolfijn reports its body washed up the beach in Vlieland, one of the Wadden Island in the north of the country.
Experts compared details from the animal's finn and tail to identify the body. They had warned that the whale was sick, battling a skin disease. The body will be transferred to research centres in the Netherlands for further research.
Watch footage taken by the Dutch Royal Air Force here: