King Filip visits "Instroom Academy" where refugees learn to prepare Flemish dishes
King Filip has visited the "Instroom Academy" in Antwerp. The initiative promotes the integration of refugees in Flemish society by offering them a job in the hospitality industry. The renowned chef Seppe Nobels teaches them about typical Flemish dishes and ingredients, helping them to prepare the dishes and to serve them to the customers. They also receive classes of Dutch and they are helped to overcome their traumas from the past.