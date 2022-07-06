New vaccination campaign in September: focus on 50+, care workers and vulnerable groups
The different Health ministers in Belgium have decided that a new coronavirus booster campaign will kick off after the summer holidays. The campaign will focus on people above 50 years of age, care and health workers and vulnerable groups: they will be invited automatically to receive a booster jab. Others are encouraged to take a jab but will have to take the initiative themselves. The aim is to be ready for a (possible) new corona wave in autumn and/or winter.
The pandemic is not over, Dirk Ramaekers of the 'Vaccination Taskforce' told a press conference this morning. "We are in a 7th wave at the moment, and hospital admissions are increasing. Figures for intensive care are also going up. At the same time, next autumn and winter may also cause a new surge."
Ramaekers wanted to underline the importance of the new vaccination campaign in this way. "A new vaccination campaign is our most important defence line." Ministers followed the advice issued by medical experts of the High Health Council (Hoge Gezondheidsraad).
The autumn booster campaign will involve 4.7 million Belgians
Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) said the "autumn booster campaign" will be a big one, involving no fewer than 4.7 million citizens, only counting the people who will be invited automatically. This is almost half of the whole population of 11. 58 million.
Vulnerable groups (people with a weak immune system of permanently ill people, among others) will be invited across all age groups. The same will aply for staff working in the care sector, and all those aged above 50 years. Those aged between 18 and 50 will also have the option to get vaccinated, but will not be invited automatically.