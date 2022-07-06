New vaccination campaign in September: focus on 50+, care workers and vulnerable groups

The pandemic is not over, Dirk Ramaekers of the 'Vaccination Taskforce' told a press conference this morning. "We are in a 7th wave at the moment, and hospital admissions are increasing. Figures for intensive care are also going up. At the same time, next autumn and winter may also cause a new surge."

Ramaekers wanted to underline the importance of the new vaccination campaign in this way. "A new vaccination campaign is our most important defence line." Ministers followed the advice issued by medical experts of the High Health Council (Hoge Gezondheidsraad).