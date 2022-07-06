PFAS found in shallow groundwater across Flanders: is this a reason for concern?

PFAS is the name of a whole range of man-made chemicals that end up in the environment. Many are dubbed "forever chemicals" because they hardly decompose in nature (or in our body).

PFAS may harm our health; they may damage the liver, trigger high cholesterol or undermine our immune system, or they may even cause cancer. Most at risk are people with a long-time exposure to higher levels of PFAS.

For the research, the VMM selected 45 types of PFAS, including PFOS, perhaps the best known chemical after the revelations involving the 3M factory in Zwijndrecht near Antwerp. Local residents in the area can no longer eat eggs from the free-range chickens and should be careful with vegetables from their own garden.