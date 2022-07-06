PFAS found in shallow groundwater across Flanders: is this a reason for concern?
The Flemish Environment Agency (VMM) has carried out pioneer research to check the presence of the "forever chemicals" of the PFAS family in shallow groundwater in Flanders, revealing that at least one type of PFAS was found in about 175 of the 200 samples taken at sites across Flanders. These PFAS chemicals may have a bad impact on our health, but Bernard De Potter of the VMM says there is no reason to panic.
Why the research?
Until now, little was known about the presence of PFAS in our natural environment. The VMM decided to carry out a major check across Flanders after the contamination seen in the area of the 3M factory in Zwijndrecht. Some industries may have caused pollution in the past, while former firefighters' ground are also possible hotspots.
What is PFAS and why the concerns?
PFAS is the name of a whole range of man-made chemicals that end up in the environment. Many are dubbed "forever chemicals" because they hardly decompose in nature (or in our body).
PFAS may harm our health; they may damage the liver, trigger high cholesterol or undermine our immune system, or they may even cause cancer. Most at risk are people with a long-time exposure to higher levels of PFAS.
For the research, the VMM selected 45 types of PFAS, including PFOS, perhaps the best known chemical after the revelations involving the 3M factory in Zwijndrecht near Antwerp. Local residents in the area can no longer eat eggs from the free-range chickens and should be careful with vegetables from their own garden.
The higher the levels and the longer the exposure, the higher the health risk
The results?
17 types of PFAS have been found in our natural environment. At one measuring point, the water contained as many 11 types of PFAS. Of the 200 locations selected, only 24 showed no presence of PFAS. All these were situated outside Antwerp province.
Is our drinking water threatened?
No maximum levels for PFAS have been imposed yet in Flanders as a legal framework is lacking. The VMM next used the European directive for drinking water to get an idea of the problem. It turns out that the European maximum level for PFAS-20 was exceeded in 6 percent of the locations. On the 3M site in Zwijndrecht, the maximum level for all types of PFAS was exceeded.
If we would apply the strictest health norms, the maximum levels are being exceeded in almost 4 in 10 measuring points. Some parts of Flemish Brabant, Limburg and West Flanders show no excessions at all.
The European drinking water norms were exceeded in 6 percent of the locations
What to think now?
The VMM underlines that there is no reason to panick and that more research is needed first, to see how PFAS spreads in our groundwater. "PFAS is everywhere, also in our living rooom, but it had never been investigated whether it was present in our groundwater. Flanders shows very different results according to the location, but the PFAS values remain relatively low in general. I would not be concerned today considering what we found."