Prisoner exchange deal between Belgium and Iran gets the green light
A special commission in the Belgian Chamber of Representatives has given the green light to a prisoner exchange deal with Iran. There was a lot of debate on the issue, but lawmakers will approve the bill as Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne promised that conditions will be imposed.
The special 'Foreign Relations' Chamber Commission on the issue approved the bill this morning. This should have happened yesterday evening, but there was too much debate after which the hot potato was moved.
Supporters, including Mr Van Quickenborne, said it would allow Belgium to get Belgian prisoners back from Iran. However, critics are afraid the deal will pave the way for Iranian terrorists being released. However, wthere is still some way to go.
First, the bill will have to be approved in a plenary session. Vincent Van Quickenborne convinced extra members of the ruling majority with two extras. He said that the exchange of the Iranian terrorist Assadolah Assadi will only take place under conditions: the deal will not automatically mean he is a free man to be sent back to Iran. Second, the Belgian Parliament will also have its say on future cases.
Possibly good news for some, but not for everyone
The deal will not have an immediate impact as Iran will also have to give the go-ahead but it is not clear when this will be the case. The accord may be a chance for the Belgian NGO worker Olivier Vandecasteele to be released.
However, another person whose name often pops up, the Swedish-Iranian professor Ahmadreza Djalali who worked for the Brussels university VUB, will not be able to benefit from a possible deal as he does not have the Belgian nationality.