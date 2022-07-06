Prisoner exchange deal between Belgium and Iran gets the green light

The special 'Foreign Relations' Chamber Commission on the issue approved the bill this morning. This should have happened yesterday evening, but there was too much debate after which the hot potato was moved.

Supporters, including Mr Van Quickenborne, said it would allow Belgium to get Belgian prisoners back from Iran. However, critics are afraid the deal will pave the way for Iranian terrorists being released. However, wthere is still some way to go.

First, the bill will have to be approved in a plenary session. Vincent Van Quickenborne convinced extra members of the ruling majority with two extras. He said that the exchange of the Iranian terrorist Assadolah Assadi will only take place under conditions: the deal will not automatically mean he is a free man to be sent back to Iran. Second, the Belgian Parliament will also have its say on future cases.