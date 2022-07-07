Heart of Antwerp University hit by heavy blaze, damage is huge

The fire was probably caused by renovation works on the roof. "This happened on the north-western side of the roof. Due to the wind, the blaze spread quickly", said UA Rector Herman Van Goethem. The flames also spread to the floor below, causing considerable damage.

"The inner court is surrounded by two buildings from the 16th and 17th century, but also a construction from 1929 that was erected in the same style. It is this construction that was hit and not the two older buildings. But the view from the central square has been spoiled."

It took firefighters until 3 o'clock last night to completely contain the blaze. In total, some 100 firefighters were involved in the operation, using 20 to 25 firetrucks.