Green energy for 300 families thanks to... contaminated chocolate

Chocolate manufacturers Barry Callebaut in Wieze had to dump over 1,000 tons of chocolate after a supply of raw materials turned out to be contaminated with salmonella.

The chocolate will go several biogas plants in Flanders, where each 3 tons will generate enough green energy (gas and electricity) for one average family for a whole year. The chocolate, which is rich in fats, will be fermented by bacteria. These will feed on the organic material and turn it into methane gas. This gas is being burnt to produce green power and electricity.

And there's more: the minerals that are left will be used to produce fertiliser.