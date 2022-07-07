Number of burn-outs 66 percent up in 3 years' time: "Extra pandemic on top of corona"

The figures compare last year to 2018. The number of employees staying home with a burn-out went up 66 percent, while there are 12 percent more employees battling depression.

"Looking at the trends between 2018 and 2021, we see that the number of psychological issues is growing a lot faster than physical woes", says expert Luk Bruyneel of the Independent Health Mutuals. "This is a major reason for concern. In fact, this is an extra pandemic on top of the corona pandemic."

The independent health mutuals have 2 million members. Last year, almost 79,000 employees were declared unfit to continue working, among which: