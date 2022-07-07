Real estate market cooling down, price hikes come to a standstill
After the hustle and bustle of the past years, the real estate market is cooling down slowly but surely. The number of transactions for houses and apartments in the first half of this year is 2 percent down on the year, the latest official figures from the "Notarisbarometer" show. Recent figures for June are even more spectacular. House prices are also dropping.
The federation of notary publics released new figures for the first six months of the year. The number of houses and apartments sold in Belgium was 1.8 percent down on the year on average: 1.5 percent in Flanders, 2.5 percent in Wallonia and 0.3 percent in Brussels.
Figures are different for the different Flemish provinces, with Antwerp showing a 0.8 percent drop, compared to a drop of 4.2 percent in West Flanders. East Flanders is the only Flemish province where transactions are still going up, with almost 2 percent.
Watch the "heat map" per province here:
The start of a new trend? The month of June saw a 12 percent drop on the year
It's especially the month of June that made a difference, with a drop of 12 percent on the year. "So you can say the real estate market is cooling down", says Bart Van Opstal of the federation of notary publics. "This does not come as a surprise: taking out a mortgage is becoming more expensive, energy prices are booming and there is a lot of uncertainty about the economic future."
Johan Krijgsman of the real estate chain ERA confirms the trend. Their annual open house day in June had 30 percent less visitors than in March and September. Filip Dewaele of the real estate company Dewaele sees a drop in the number of visitors on their website, but also on actual "selling days" when they open a certain property to be sold on that day. "We used to see about 30 potential buyers on that single day, now it's 10 or 20. It's no longer a whole bus load."
We no longer see whole busloads of candidates for one house on a single day
Meanwhile house prices remain high. In Flanders, the average house price for the six months of 2022 was 341,600 euros. This is still 6 percent up on the year, but Bart Van Opstal puts this in perspective: "This seems a lot, but if you take account the inflation rate of 8 percent, the real price actually dropped a little bit."
His statement is supported by the latest short-term figures: the average house price in Flanders was at 342,700 euros in the first three months of the year, dropping to 341,600 for the first six months on average.
If the rent continues to rise, this may stimulate the cooling down effect even further.
Average house prices for each Belgian province; prices for the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period last year: