Real estate market cooling down, price hikes come to a standstill

The federation of notary publics released new figures for the first six months of the year. The number of houses and apartments sold in Belgium was 1.8 percent down on the year on average: 1.5 percent in Flanders, 2.5 percent in Wallonia and 0.3 percent in Brussels.

Figures are different for the different Flemish provinces, with Antwerp showing a 0.8 percent drop, compared to a drop of 4.2 percent in West Flanders. East Flanders is the only Flemish province where transactions are still going up, with almost 2 percent.

