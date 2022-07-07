Flemish cyclist Wout Van Aert says goodbye to his yellow jersey in the Tour de France in style

Van Aert had saved his leader's jersey in yesterday's cobble stone stage to Arenberg after a crash. He was the centre of the attention in Binche this morning, and surprised with multiple attacks early in the stage to force a breakaway. In the end, he got away with two companions: America's youngster Quinn Simmons (21) and Danish veteran Jakob Fuglsang (37).

The three took as much as 3 minutes but the peloton never let them go too far, keeping control from the back. Fuglsang give it up, leaving just Van Aert and Simmons in front.

In the final, Van Aert dropped Simmons as the bunch came closer on their heels. The Belgian from Herentals (Antwerp province) was on his own now, but still the peloton had to work hard to catch him, 11 km from the end. Van Aert had been part of the breakaway for about 140 km then and received the day's combativity award.

However, many questioned his Jumbo-Visma team tactics, arguing he could have stayed in the peloton to fight for the stage victory in Longwy in a sprint. Instead, after having been gobbled up, it was the end for Van Aert who let the bunch go. It was Tadej Pogacar who booked an impressive sprint win in Longwy, before Michael Matthews. Pogacar is the new race leader.

Van Aert keeps his green points jersey; he grasped 20 points in an intermediate sprint.