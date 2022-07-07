Tour de France was in Binche: taste the atmosphere in this video
The city of Binche (Hainaut province) attracted many cycling fans this morning for the start of the 6th Tour stage, among who were many Flemings and also cycling legend Eddy Merckx. Some Flemish riders, such as Florian Vermeersch of the Lotto-Dstny team, made time for members of their supporters' club.
But the man in the spotlights was overall race leader and yellow jersey Wout Van Aert, who was flanked by yesterday's stage winner Simon Clarke and the green, white and polkadot jersey (Fabio Jakobsen, Tadej Pagacar and Magnus Cort respectively).