Ambulance for premature babies leaves East Flanders for Ukraine

Adriaan Murre from Assenede’s day job is selling ambulance for his company Ambuland. Recently the Ukrainian charity "Iron First Chernihiv" contacted him requesting an ambulance built specially for the transportation of premature babies in war zones.

"With the help of sponsors, we were able to build a mini-hospital on wheels in a short period of time", Mr Murre told VRT News

Mr Murre and his staff had to assemble the ambulance at short notice. On Thursday, the vehicle was delivered to the Town Hall in Assenede and on Friday morning it set off for Poland’s border with Ukraine.

"From there it will continue on to Chernihiv, which is located in the northeast of Ukraine. The city is located on the border near to Russia and Belarus. Fierce fighting is also still going on to the east", Mr Murre said.

Adriaan Murre knows from the information he received from the maternity hospital in Ukraine that not a single premature baby has died during this war period.

"But for some very specific treatment they have to go to the hospital in Kiev. That is normally about a 2-hour drive for them. However, due to all the damaged roads and bridges it currently takes 5 hours. This is why they need a good and sturdy ambulance”.