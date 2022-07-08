Belgian PM “deeply shocked” at the assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister

Mr De Croo said in a statement that he was “deeply shocked by the appalling attack" against Shinzo Abe. The Belgian Prime Minister added that "Belgium offers its sincere condolences to his family and to the Japanese people”.

The former Japanese Prime Minister was shot late on Friday morning (local time) while out campaigning in the city of Nara. Efforts to save him failed and he died later in hospital.

The 67-year-old former Japanese leader was giving a speech for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ahead of Sunday's elections for the Japanese Senate when shots rang out. He was hit in the neck and collapsed, before being taken to hospital.