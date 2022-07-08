Belgium to reopen its Kyiv embassy on Monday
The Belgian Embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv will reopen on Monday. Speaking on Thursday the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) said that it is important the Belgium once again has diplomatic representation in Ukraine. Furthermore, the reopening of the embassy sends out an important signal that Belgium supports the Ukraine President Volodimir Zelenski and his government.
11 of July is the day on which Flanders celebrates the victory over the French in the Battle of the Golden Spurs 720 years ago in 1302. 11 July 2022 will also be the day on which Belgian reopens its Embassy in Ukraine, a country currently suffering military aggression from its larger neighbour Russia.
Ambassador Peter Van De Velde and his team will be back at work in Kyiv from Monday. The Prime Minister’s office says that the decision to reopen the embassy has been taken after an analysis of the security situation that was carried out by the Foreign and Defence Ministries. The necessary measures will be in place to ensure the security of the embassy staff and that they are able to work peacefully.
Speaking after talks with Prime Minister De Croo, Ambassador Van De Velde said "We will have to see how things are once we are there. It is of course a serious challenge, but at the moment everything has been done to ensure that we will be able to get down to some serious work”.
Mr Van De Velde added that European and other partner countries have already reopened their embassies and that “this is what the Ukrainians expect us to do”.
Initially, the Belgian Embassy in Kyiv will concentrate on diplomatic services and contact with the Ukrainian authorities. In as far as this proves to be possible in the medium term the Embassy will also promote the interests of Belgian companies in Ukraine once the reconstruction of the country gets under way.
There are currently just 73 Belgian nationals in Ukraine.