Belgium to reopen its Kyiv embassy on Monday

Speaking after talks with Prime Minister De Croo, Ambassador Van De Velde said "We will have to see how things are once we are there. It is of course a serious challenge, but at the moment everything has been done to ensure that we will be able to get down to some serious work”.

Mr Van De Velde added that European and other partner countries have already reopened their embassies and that “this is what the Ukrainians expect us to do”.

Initially, the Belgian Embassy in Kyiv will concentrate on diplomatic services and contact with the Ukrainian authorities. In as far as this proves to be possible in the medium term the Embassy will also promote the interests of Belgian companies in Ukraine once the reconstruction of the country gets under way.

There are currently just 73 Belgian nationals in Ukraine.