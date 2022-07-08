Brussels hospital unable to treat child cancer patients due to staff shortages

The hospital's spokeswoman Petra Van San is keen to stress that it is not the whole ward that is being closed. She told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that “This is a temporary situation that is caused by staff shortages”.

“This has meant that we have been obliged to transfer around 15 patients that require acute treatment to another oncological centre. These are for example children that come to the hospital regularly for chemotherapy. Often these are day patients, so they are not transferred by ambulance.

“New courses of treatment are also not being started, but the children requiring post-treatment care after acute treatment are still being taken in by us. Of course, patient transfers are done in consultation with the parents. Nevertheless, it remains a difficult situation”, Ms Van San said