Brussels hospital unable to treat child cancer patients due to staff shortages
The UZ Brussel hospital in Jette is currently unable to care for children requiring acute treatment on its paediatric oncology ward. Children requiring post-treatment care can still get treatment on the ward. UZ Brussel is being severely impacted by staff shortages.
The hospital's spokeswoman Petra Van San is keen to stress that it is not the whole ward that is being closed. She told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that “This is a temporary situation that is caused by staff shortages”.
“This has meant that we have been obliged to transfer around 15 patients that require acute treatment to another oncological centre. These are for example children that come to the hospital regularly for chemotherapy. Often these are day patients, so they are not transferred by ambulance.
“New courses of treatment are also not being started, but the children requiring post-treatment care after acute treatment are still being taken in by us. Of course, patient transfers are done in consultation with the parents. Nevertheless, it remains a difficult situation”, Ms Van San said
Staff shortages
Petra Van San went on to say that it is becoming increasingly difficult to find specialist staff.
“This has been an issue for a couple of years now. We had taken on someone new, but the person eventually chose to go somewhere else. There is currently a combination of circumstances at play. Staff changes, illness and the vacation period had led to us having staff shortages.
The patients that cannot be treated at UZ Brussel are taken to other hospitals in Brussels and hospitals in Ghent (East Flanders) and Leuven (Flemish Brabant). The parents of the children affected have all been informed of the situation during the past couple of weeks.
It is still unclear when UZ Brussel will be able to admit patients to its paediatric oncology ward again and when the patients that have been transferred will be able to return.