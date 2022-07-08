Celebrity Kim Kardashian spotted with the name of East Flemish town on her bottom

There is a date next to each of the cities listed on Ms Kardashian’s knickers. In the case of Sint-Niklaas this is 22 September 2022. However, fans of a woman famous for, being famous will not need to roll out the red carpet as the “tour dates” listed are fictitious.

VRT Radio 2 East Flanders asked the Sint-Niklaas Alderman responsible for promoting the city Ine Somers (liberal) what she thought of Kim Kardashian sporting the name of her city on her bum. "Very funny, but it’s good marketing wherever the name ‘Sint-Niklaas’ appears”.

Ms Somers hopes that all 323 million people that follow Kim Kardashian on Instaram don’t all decide to to come to Sint-Niklaas at once, but a few extra visitors thanks to the reality star would be nice.