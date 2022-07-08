Compensation as a victim of war 30 years after being seriously injured by a WWI bomb
30 years after having been seriously injured by a First World War bomb, 39-year-old Maïté Roël from the West Flemish municipality of Koekelare has finally received compensation for her injuries. Ms Roël has had to wait so long to receive compensation for the injuries she sustained when she was 9 years old, as she first had to be granted recognition as a victim of war.
In 1992 when she was just 9 years old Maïté Roël was injured by a First World War bomb while she was on a camp organised by the Catholic youth movement Chiro.
Ms Roël told VRT Radio 2 West Flanders that “An unrecognisable bomb must have been mistaken for a branch and ended up in the campfire.” When the bomb exploded Maïté Roël was hit by debris from the bricks from the wall that surrounded the campfire. “My left leg was only hanging on by two tendons”, she told the VRT.
Mr Roël underwent years of hospital treatment. “I was operated on 20 times during the first six months after the accident alone. They were able to save my left leg with the help of skin and muscle from my abdomen and right leg.”
Victim of war
Ms Roël started a procedure to gain recognition as a victim of war. However, the procedure has been long-winded to say the least. “11 parties we involved, and they all had to reach agreement”.
During the application procedure, Ms Roël was granted recognition as a Belgian civilian victim of the First World War. However, no agreement was reached on compensation. This is now the case and three decades after the accident Maïté Roël has finally been given compensation for her injuries.
She says that she will use the case to renovate her house and put some aside to ensure a financially secure future for her son.