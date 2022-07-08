Compensation as a victim of war 30 years after being seriously injured by a WWI bomb

In 1992 when she was just 9 years old Maïté Roël was injured by a First World War bomb while she was on a camp organised by the Catholic youth movement Chiro.

Ms Roël told VRT Radio 2 West Flanders that “An unrecognisable bomb must have been mistaken for a branch and ended up in the campfire.” When the bomb exploded Maïté Roël was hit by debris from the bricks from the wall that surrounded the campfire. “My left leg was only hanging on by two tendons”, she told the VRT.

Mr Roël underwent years of hospital treatment. “I was operated on 20 times during the first six months after the accident alone. They were able to save my left leg with the help of skin and muscle from my abdomen and right leg.”