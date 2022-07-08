More than 1,600 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals

During the past 7 days an average of 138 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This figure that includes only those hospitalised specifically for treatment on the ill-effect of coronavirus is up 27% on the previous week.

There are currently 1,660 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that also includes those initially hospitalised for treatment on other ailments

Of those hospitalised 87 are in intensive care, a rise of 19% on a week ago.

The number of people with COVID-19 that died between 28 June and 4 July averaged at 8 per day. This figure is 45% higher than it was during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 31,977 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.