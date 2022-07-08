More than 1,600 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. During the week from 28 June to 4 July an average of 6,271 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 43% up on the average for positive test results during the previous week.
During the same period 20,613 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 37% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 30.8% tested positive for the virus, a rise of 1 percentage point.
During the period from 28 June to 4 July the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium averaged at 1.18. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of 118 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days an average of 138 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This figure that includes only those hospitalised specifically for treatment on the ill-effect of coronavirus is up 27% on the previous week.
There are currently 1,660 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that also includes those initially hospitalised for treatment on other ailments
Of those hospitalised 87 are in intensive care, a rise of 19% on a week ago.
The number of people with COVID-19 that died between 28 June and 4 July averaged at 8 per day. This figure is 45% higher than it was during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 31,977 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.