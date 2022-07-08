Two suspects apprehended after shooting in Borgerhout
Two suspects have been detained by police in Antwerp after business premises in the Borgerhout district of the city were shot at using automatic weapons. The incident on the Stenenburg in Borgerhout came just hours after a carwash in the Deurne district of Antwerp was shot at.
Lieselotte Claessen of the Antwerp Judicial Authorities told VRT News that "The Judicial Authorities are investigating whether there is a link between the two shootings”.
The two suspects were detained straight after the shooting in Borgerhout. They are a 19-year-old man from the East Flemish city of Sint-Niklaas and a 25-year-old Dutchman. The gun used in the incident has also been found by police.
Earlier on Thursday evening at around 8pm a carwash on the Sint-Rochusstraat in Deurne came under gunfire. Whether there is a link between the shooting in Deurne and the shooting in Borgerhout is currently the subject of an investigation. Detectives are also examining whether the shooting is drug-related.
In recent days several houses in the Borgerhout area of Antwerp have been shot at. A house in Borsbeek just outside Antwerp also came under fire.