Two suspects apprehended after shooting in Borgerhout

Lieselotte Claessen of the Antwerp Judicial Authorities told VRT News that "The Judicial Authorities are investigating whether there is a link between the two shootings”.

The two suspects were detained straight after the shooting in Borgerhout. They are a 19-year-old man from the East Flemish city of Sint-Niklaas and a 25-year-old Dutchman. The gun used in the incident has also been found by police.

Earlier on Thursday evening at around 8pm a carwash on the Sint-Rochusstraat in Deurne came under gunfire. Whether there is a link between the shooting in Deurne and the shooting in Borgerhout is currently the subject of an investigation. Detectives are also examining whether the shooting is drug-related.

In recent days several houses in the Borgerhout area of Antwerp have been shot at. A house in Borsbeek just outside Antwerp also came under fire.