Elise Mertens reaches women's doubles final at Wimbledon

Top seeds Mertens/Zhang needed three sets and 1 hour and 44 minutes to send their American opponents Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk packing: 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Mertens is the world's number one on the doubles ranking, Zhang the number 4. In the final, they will meet Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

Last year, Mertens grabbed the women's doubles crown partnering with Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. 26-year-old Mertens boasts three Grand Slam doubles titles, also having won the Australian Open and US Open in previous years.

In the ladies' singles, Mertens was ousted in the last 16 by Tunisia's Ons Jabeur who will play the final later today.