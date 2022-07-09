Experts make suggestions on how to protect Flanders against a "water bomb": "Act now or it will be too late"

The effects of climate change can be seen anywhere in the world. Some regions have prolonged periods of drought, including heavy bushfires, while others have to battle severe floods. Belgium also got a severe warning last year with the floods in eastern Belgium.

Flanders does not have a good reputation where water manegement is concerned: the paved surface is too large, with excess water easily causing local floods. It has been calculated that a "water bomb" like the one dropped on eastern Belgium last year, could cause up to 8 billion euros in damage, in a worst case scenario.