New computer data system to make child care more transparent

The Flemish government is earmarking 1.7 million euros for the project. A report by Audit Vlaanderen had shown that the exchange of information on reports, possible complaints and the functioning of crèches was below par. This made a good monitoring more difficult. At the same time, parents often didn't know whether anything was wrong at the crèche they were sending their baby to.

In order to improve things, the Flemish government wants all information to be centralised in a new system. The cash will also serve to make inspection reports about crèches publicly accessible and to make the reports more understandable, says the Flemish Welfare Minister Hilde Crevits. "These reports are often written in a technical language. People should have a better access, hence the call for easier language."