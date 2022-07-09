New gas contract? Expect the highest price ever

The record estimated price comes as the cost of natural gas on the international market keeps rising. Since mid-June, it has doubled. The price hike has been fuelled by fears of a gas shortage next winter. Russia decided to reduce the capacity of an important gas pipeline to Germany with 60 percent.

The VREG took into account the lower VAT rates (6 percent instead of 21) in their estimations. The price for those starting a new contract in July is 577 euros up compared to June. It applies to average households; some are benefitting from a lower rate if they have a low income.

Electricity prices are also up. A year contract will set you back 1,633 euros on average now, compared to 1,552 euros last month, a price hike of 5 percent in jus one month.