Planckendael welcomes three orangutans

The Planckendael animal park (near Mechelen) will welcome three orangutans next week. Two older orangutans (44-year-old Moni and 48-year-old Karo) are coming from Stuttgart Zoo, while a third one, a young male, comes from Bratislava. The newcomers will be kept apart in a first phase to let them get used to their new environment. The young male must be kept apart from another male that already lives in Planckendael. However, it is the aim to let them live together with other species such as gibbons and otters.