Red Flames gearing up for clash with Iceland amidst stadium controversy
The women's national football squad, the Red Flames, are in Wigan to prepare their opening match for Belgium in the European Championships, on Sunday. The Flames have their base camp in Wigan, but will play their first game in Manchester, in a small stadium belonging to Man.City's youth training centre, which is not to everyone's liking.
The choice for the Manchester City Academy Centre, which can only accommodate 4,700 people, is seen as "not compatible" with the ambition of women's football which is growing fast.
Among this controversy, the Flames try to keep their focus. They also see the benefits of a smaller stadium: they can keep a closer contact with friends and family during the game.
Belgium's ambition is to survive the group phase, but in order to do so they almost have to beat Iceland, since the other group opponents are Italy and France.