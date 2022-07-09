Tropical days coming up next week

This weekend will be partly cloudy with ocean winds keeping maximum temperatures to moderate levels. However, as from Monday the wind will change and come from the continent. Temperatures will rocket to reach 27 on Monday, 30 on Tuesday and maybe even more on Wednesday.

After two tropical days, it should be cooler again on Thursday, but next weekend could be one of scorching heat again, weather forecasters expect - though it is still too early now to be certain.

Meanwhile, we will not have any rain in the coming week, as the drought in Flanders continues.