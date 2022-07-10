16-year-old injured during sea blessing ceremony in Blankenberge

The so-called sea blessing is an annual tradition in the coastal resort of Blankenberge. A holy mass celebration is held on the beach, next to the Oosterstaketsel. The event attracts a lot of people.

Tradition wants that the priest ventures out in the sea on a boat to bless the water. At that moment, a small torch is lit by rescuers. However, one of the rescuers had been given a piece of firework instead of a small torch. The item accidentally hit a girl taking part in a dance performance as part of the mass. She hurt her foot and immediately left the beach.

Tom Cocle of the local beach rescue team said that "we have been using small torches for 10 years to avoid any accidents. But due to a misunderstanding, one member actually lit a piece of firework."

Mayor Björn Prasse confirmed that the incident was caused by a regrettable accident. Police will not start an official investigation.