Coely shines, taste the atmosphere at the Bruges Cactus Festival in this video

The Cactus Music Festival in the Minnewaterpark in Bruges got underway this weekend. Coely (to be seen at the start of the video) was one of the headliners yesterday evening. Cactus attracts both young and old, and families with (young) children. The festival had a false start when Robert Plant cancelled, but Coely and Silvie Kreusch (among others) made up for that. Richard Hawley and Balthazar will be on stage in Bruges tonight. Taste the atmosphere in this video.