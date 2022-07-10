Part of Ostend beach evacuated after the discovery of "a grenade" - but the item turned out to be harmless

The item was discovered by a tourist around noon. This was at Oosteroever, north-east of Ostend's main beach. The beach is separated from the main beach by the Fort Napoleon and a dam and a canal called Oostelijke Strekdam.

The person alerted a beach rescue team. Bomb disposal teams of DOVO and emergency services were called to the spot. All people were evacuated from the beach and a safety perimeter was installed.

The beach that was evacuated is usually not so busy as the main beach adjacent to the city centre. Further research revealed that the so-called grenade was actually harmless old war ammunition. "There was never any danger of an explosion", police said. The beach was reopened in the afternoon.