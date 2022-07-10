Record for the port of Antwerp as ship with draught of 15.90 metres enters
A giant container ship docked at the port of Antwerp yesterday. This happens more often, but the MSC Diletta drew special attention because it has a draught of 15.90 metres. Never before had a ship with this draught sailed the River Scheldt. "Everything went smoothly", experts said about the tricky passage through the Schelde river.
"Normal" container ships docking at the Antwerp port have a draught of 15.50 metres but the port wants to develop further and hopes to welcome larger ships. Everything has been prepared to allow draughts of up to 16 metres, and tests are being carried out to see if all goes well.
Yesterday's was such a test. Ships have to reach the port of Antwerp via the Westerschelde and have to be accompanied by specialised sea pilots in order not to get stranded. The river is shallow in some places, but deeper in others. The tide is also playing an important role.
Peter Van Camp of the Agency Maritime Services and Coast says everything went well. "We cooperate with different partners: the ports of Antwerp and Bruges, the sea pilots, the shipping company MSC and the Common Nautical Authority Flanders-Netherlands."
The MSC Diletta is one of the world's largest container ships. It measures 399.77 metres in length and 61.04 metres in width. The giant can carry almost 24,000 containers.