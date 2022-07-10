Speed cameras along Belgian motorways ready to work at full speed

The general maximum speed on motorways is 120 km/h in Belgium, except on the Brussels Orbital Road where a general speed limit of 100 km/h has been imposed for envoronmental reasons . Due to the so-called "technical margin" each and every motorist will be caught as from a speed of 129 km/h (80 miles per hour).

Until now, the speed cameras along motorways were not always working. Or only the biggest offenders eventually got a fine in their letter box, e.g. as from 140 km/h. This was because police did not have enough staff to take care of the necessary administration. The Justice Department has received extra staff to cope with the paperwork, Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) was proud to confirm.

Adaptations have been made on Flemish motorways already, Wallonia should be ready by the end of August.

The Road Safety Institute Vias is happy with the news. Tests showed that the average speed at stretches where speed cameras are watching dropped with 10 km/h. The whole system could reduce traffic deaths on these spots with as much as 30 percent.