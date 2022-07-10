Two days of festivities for the Flemish national day (11 July) kick off today

The first day of festivities puts the focus on districts in Anderlecht, Vorst and Sint-Gillis. Visitors can take part in walks, cycle tours, performances in the WIELS Museum, a guided tour in the football stadium of almost football champions Union Sint-Gillis, dance workshops on the Bethlehem square or a party at the open air pool Flow.

Monday will focus on music and dancing, but there are also guided walks and cycle tours starting on the Grand Place in the historic heart of the city. Or you can opt for a concert to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Toots Thielemans.

The Grand Place or Grote Markt, the historic central market place, will host live musical performances from the late afternoon, from Raymond van het Groenewoud and the Brussels Philharmonic Orchestra among others.

The Flemish Parliament will open its doors to the public both today and Monday. The Flemish National Day is not a public holiday (yet), but the Flemish government has asked the federal government to make it a public holiday where each employee will automatically enjoy a day off.

