“Massive transfer of powers to Flanders after next election”

The words “Flanders must spread its wings” resounded over the Groeningekouter, the field in Kortrijk that was the scene of the Battle of the Golden Spurs, which allowed Flanders to continue to develop as an independent entity and prevented its incorporation into France. Pointing to internationally renowned research centres like IMEC and VIB the Flemish leader believes Flemings should be less modest about potential. Mr Jambon cited our ports that form international distribution centres for hydrogen and the Howest polytechnic that leads the world in gaming.

Mr Jambon says Flemish wings are clipped: “Flanders can’t fully make a go for it because our state structure is buckled and stuck in the mud. The various levels of government block each other resulting in immobilism, indecision and irritation. This feeds a feeling of displeasure”.

The Flemish PM calls for Belgium’s federated states fully to wield the most important powers, also in the fields of labour and health.

He says it’s up to politicians to unblock the situation after the federal elections: “Most powers must be transferred to Flanders and Wallonia”.

In his view autonomy is one of the most important conditions for Flanders to take to the skies, to go higher and further. “Flanders must be among Europe’s top regions. This is not where we are today. Change is needed. We must set higher goals”.

Mr Jambon conceded there is no widespread support for independence in Flanders, but he believes there is great support for a massive transfer of powers to the federated states.

This is the ambition of Mr Jambon’s N-VA, the Flemish nationalist party, after the next elections. The Flemish leader didn’t specify with whom his party hopes to achieve this goal in parliament – “First let the electorate shuffle the cards” – but he didn’t respond to an invitation from the far right Vlaams Belang to join them in pressing for independence.