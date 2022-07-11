Home News

Fire-fighters free woman from dishwasher

Fire-fighters are used to challenges but eyebrows were raised when the Willebroek service received a call to free a woman who had got stuck in a dishwasher. 

Colin Clapson

It was shortly after 8PM on Saturday night that Willebroek fire-fighters faced this unusual challenge after a woman got her had caught in the dishwasher.   The incident happened when the woman was filling the machine.  Her hand with a rather unusual ring got caught in one of the dishwasher’s racks.  After the woman had failed to free herself after half an hour, she called the fire service.

Fire-fighters were undaunted by this unusual task.  No heavy equipment was needed. Drawing on years of experience they used a couple of drops of washing up liquid to free the grateful woman!

Top stories