Fire-fighters free woman from dishwasher

It was shortly after 8PM on Saturday night that Willebroek fire-fighters faced this unusual challenge after a woman got her had caught in the dishwasher. The incident happened when the woman was filling the machine. Her hand with a rather unusual ring got caught in one of the dishwasher’s racks. After the woman had failed to free herself after half an hour, she called the fire service.

Fire-fighters were undaunted by this unusual task. No heavy equipment was needed. Drawing on years of experience they used a couple of drops of washing up liquid to free the grateful woman!