Flanders to press ahead with quick wins ahead of constitutional reform

In her speech parliamentary speaker Liesbeth Homans (nationalist) touched on the pandemic and the war in Ukraine considering the way Flanders and Belgium had dealt with the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. She also noted that many more international issues deserve our attention: the plight of Uighurs in China, women’s rights in Afghanistan and the violation of LGBTQ+ rights in many countries as well as the food crisis in West Africa and “forgotten” conflicts in Yemen and Nigeria.

Turning to Belgium the speaker insisted that today’s institutional set-up wasn’t final but that changes to the constitution should be expected from 2024 onwards.

Ms Homans said Flanders wouldn’t sit idly by till 2024 but pointed to the parliament’s institutional affairs working group that had looked at creating homogenous fields of powers as well as the funding and fiscal autonomy of regions and communities in 32 hearings in which 96 experts were consulted.

The hearings concluded with a plenary debate in which quick wins were identified that could be realised within the present constitutional structure. Ms Homans insisted these quick wins must be realised before the 2024 poll.

The quick wins focus on existing Flemish powers in the fields of health, labour market, mobility, energy and foreign policy.