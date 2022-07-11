Forecasts speak of 40°C by next Monday

There’s a sunny start to the week Monday, especially in western and central areas, as dry air reaches us from over land. Expect highs of 27°C in central parts.

On Tuesday highs are nudging 30°C in central parts, 27°C on the coast and in the High Fens. In the course of the afternoon a breeze from west to north west will cool conditions on our North Sea coast.

Wednesday too is sunny with highs of 33°C inland. In the course of the day the wind turns bringing in cooler air from the north west with highs of 22°C on the coast.

Thursday and Friday are sunny but with maritime air moving in and highs of 26°C inland.

Forecasts for Saturday speak of highs around 30°C, for Sunday over 30°C. 35°C is a possibility.

Next Monday is set to become even hotter with the import of North African air and highs between 33°C and 37°C. 40° - a record - might be on the cards.