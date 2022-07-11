Fresh pilot strike at Ryanair

The low-cost airline has been the scene of industrial unrest for some time now. The unions accuse the management of failing to take on board staff concerns. Pilots and cabin crews took strike action at the end of June.

Didier Lebbe of the Christian union: “Once again we are taking action as a result of the condescending and arrogant attitude of management”.

Cabin crews are demanding guarantees for a minimum wage for all. Pilots are unhappy they haven’t yet received the index-linked pay increase triggered for June.

Which flights will be affected isn’t yet clear, but the strike is bound to cause disruption for holidaymakers making a getaway that weekend.