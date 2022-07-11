Greater Eid: ritually slaughtered meat has to come from Scotland

The original idea was to slaughter a sheep to provide food for family and friends, but especially for the poor who never eat mutton. Today many Muslims prefer to make donations instead ensuring that food is distributed in Morocco, Turkey or Indonesia.

The Holiday of Sacrifice falling at the weekend meant an extra headache for people eager for meat from an animal that had been subjected to traditional ritual slaughter as this can only be done after prayers i.e. after Saturday at 7AM. The Brussels Abattoir is closed at the weekend and it’s the only abattoir in Belgium where the unstunned slaughter of animals is still permitted as required by the Muslim ritual. For several years now temporary slaughter facilities have no longer been made available to cope with demand during Muslim feasts. This meant all the meat in the shops on Saturday came from animals slaughtered before Saturday prayers. The only way to get hold of meat from correctly ritually slaughtered animals was to wait for imports from Scotland and Ireland.

The meat is imported via foreign wholesalers. Eight or nine trucks were expected to supply shops in the abattoir neighbourhood last weekend. The meat comes from animals that have been ritually slaughtered after Saturday prayers. After a journey through French customs it arrived in Brussels on Sunday around lunchtime.

However, Brussels media outlet Bruzz reports that many Muslims weren’t minded to wait that long and ordered meat from their usual butcher.

In recent years few instances of the illegal slaughter of animals at home have been reported. In 2020 police in the Brussels-South zone recorded around a dozen illegal acts of slaughter during the Holiday of the Sacrifice.